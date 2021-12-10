IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • At least 49 migrants killed in Mexico truck crash

    00:46

  • On the front lines in Ukraine amid threat of Russian invasion

    02:04

  • China ‘committed genocide’ against Uyghurs, says independent tribunal

    02:29

  • Star adorns newly-completed tower at Barcelona's Sagrada Familia

    00:46

  • Gunmen on jet skis fire shots on beach in Cancun

    03:58

  • U.K. increases Covid restrictions to curb spread of omicron

    01:33

  • Olaf Scholz sworn in to replace Angela Merkel as German chancellor

    00:43

  • Teen describes 'bit of strife' during shark attack off Australia

    00:51

  • Boris Johnson denies prioritizing animals during Afghanistan evacuation

    01:05

  • Peru's rope-bound 'Mummy of Cajamarquilla' goes on display

    01:08

  • ‘A new advance of democracy’: Chile to legalize same-sex marriage

    01:38

  • Russia reinforcing its positions near the border, Ukraine says

    01:23

  • Biden, Putin hold diplomatic virtual conversation as Ukraine tensions mount

    03:17

  • British teen says she was lucky to survive crocodile attack

    01:03

  • Violent clashes erupt in Europe amid renewed Covid restrictions

    01:49

  • Watch: German couple decorate 444 Christmas trees inside their home

    00:49

  • Ukrainian President Zelenskiy displays U.S. military hardware amid rising tensions with Russia

    01:21

  • Russian forces at the ready near Ukraine border, new satellite images show

    01:37

  • U.S. announces diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

    01:30

  • Three more missionaries kidnapped in Haiti released, 12 remain abducted

    00:34

NBC News

At least 49 migrants killed in Mexico truck crash

00:46

A cargo truck carrying people who appeared to be Central American migrants crashed into a pedestrian bridge in southern Mexico, killing at least 49 people and injuring at least 58 others.Dec. 10, 2021

  • At least 49 migrants killed in Mexico truck crash

    00:46

  • On the front lines in Ukraine amid threat of Russian invasion

    02:04

  • China ‘committed genocide’ against Uyghurs, says independent tribunal

    02:29

  • Star adorns newly-completed tower at Barcelona's Sagrada Familia

    00:46

  • Gunmen on jet skis fire shots on beach in Cancun

    03:58

  • U.K. increases Covid restrictions to curb spread of omicron

    01:33

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All