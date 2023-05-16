IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    At least 6 people killed, 11 injured in New Zealand hostel fire

    01:13
  • UP NEXT

    Zelenskyy meets with U.K.’s Prime Minister for additional aid to Ukraine

    01:21

  • Thailand opposition celebrates stunning election victory after years of military rule

    01:19

  • U.N. will commemorate 75th anniversary of Palestinian’s ‘Nakba’

    03:23

  • Platypuses are reintroduced into Australia's oldest national park after not being seen there for 50 years

    01:28

  • Turkish presidential election is expected to head to a runoff

    01:32

  • Historic presidential election underway in Turkey

    00:48

  • Drone footage shows massive destruction in Gaza one week after violence

    00:56

  • Powerful cyclone Mocha slams Myanmar and Bangladesh

    01:06

  • Humanitarian crisis grows at U.S. southern border

    02:31

  • Israeli raid in West Bank results in two people killed

    01:00

  • Dozens of Palestinians dead after Israeli airstrikes continue

    01:42

  • Turkey's Erdogan trails behind opponent ahead of election

    04:18

  • Israeli airstrike destroys house in Beit Lahiya, Gaza

    01:20

  • ‘Fundamentally unacceptable’: U.S. envoy accuses South Africa of arming Russia

    01:07

  • Imran Khan granted bail, leaves high court amid tight security

    00:47

  • Watch: French surgeon sings to relax patients before surgery

    03:11

  • Drone video shows attack on Russian troops in Bakhmut, Ukraine's military says

    01:01

  • Russian woman given a suspended sentence for a note she left at the president's parents' grave

    00:40

  • Residents ordered to leave Swiss village over rockslide fears

    01:13

NBC News

At least 6 people killed, 11 injured in New Zealand hostel fire

01:13

An investigation is underway after a deadly fire broke out at the Loafers Lounge hostel in Wellington, New Zealand.May 16, 2023

  • Now Playing

    At least 6 people killed, 11 injured in New Zealand hostel fire

    01:13
  • UP NEXT

    Zelenskyy meets with U.K.’s Prime Minister for additional aid to Ukraine

    01:21

  • Thailand opposition celebrates stunning election victory after years of military rule

    01:19

  • U.N. will commemorate 75th anniversary of Palestinian’s ‘Nakba’

    03:23

  • Platypuses are reintroduced into Australia's oldest national park after not being seen there for 50 years

    01:28

  • Turkish presidential election is expected to head to a runoff

    01:32

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All