IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    At least 68 killed in Nepal plane crash

    01:19
  • UP NEXT

    Greta Thunberg joins climate activists in condemned German village

    01:15

  • Ukrainian town of Soledar has been captured, Russia says

    00:59

  • Concerns over Covid spike in China grow ahead of Lunar New Year

    03:30

  • Putin appoints new military commander in Ukraine amid new Russian offensive

    04:24

  • Watch: Train car consumed by smoke on Mexico City metro

    00:23

  • Video shows Ukrainian mortar team targeting Russian positions near Bakhmut

    01:05

  • U.S. and Japan agree to strengthen alliance to counter threats from China, North Korea

    02:00

  • Russia claims first battlefield breakthrough in months

    01:18

  • 'These days are really dark to me:' Taliban bans continue to erode women's rights

    03:33

  • Police begin to clear climate change activists from German village earmarked for demolition

    01:05

  • 6 stabbed in Paris train station, attacker shot by police

    00:40

  • Tributes for Australian Cardinal George Pell who has died at age 81

    01:22

  • Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' hits shelves

    06:34

  • At least 17 killed in deadliest day of Peru anti-government protests

    01:18

  • Prince Harry’s ‘Spare,’ detailing tensions among British royal family, hits bookshelves

    01:16

  • U.N. says Iran has 'weaponized' death penalty to strike fear

    01:30

  • Brazilian authorities detain 1,500 people after attack on government buildings

    03:44

  • Why first customers of Harry's memoir 'Spare' want to read it

    01:14

  • First mission to launch satellites into orbit from Western Europe suffers 'anomaly'

    00:52

NBC News

At least 68 killed in Nepal plane crash

01:19

A Yeti Airlines flight carrying 72 passengers from Nepal’s capital Kathmandu crashed in the resort town of Pokhara, becoming Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades. At least 68 people were killed in the crash.Jan. 15, 2023

  • Now Playing

    At least 68 killed in Nepal plane crash

    01:19
  • UP NEXT

    Greta Thunberg joins climate activists in condemned German village

    01:15

  • Ukrainian town of Soledar has been captured, Russia says

    00:59

  • Concerns over Covid spike in China grow ahead of Lunar New Year

    03:30

  • Putin appoints new military commander in Ukraine amid new Russian offensive

    04:24

  • Watch: Train car consumed by smoke on Mexico City metro

    00:23

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All