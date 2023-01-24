IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • FDA could recommend yearly Covid booster

    06:41
  • Now Playing

    At least 7 people killed in related shootings in Northern California

    01:45
  • UP NEXT

    Fyre Festival founder launches new venture

    04:11

  • Ghislaine Maxwell claims photo of Prince Andrew with accuser is fake

    02:55

  • Family of Tennessee man killed during traffic stop speaks out after viewing bodycam footage

    03:11

  • Florida diver rescued after miraculous discovery on open ocean

    01:24

  • Police say three potential suspects in custody following Iowa school shooting

    01:52

  • Four Oath Keepers convicted of seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 attack

    02:50

  • Despite $35 insulin price cap, pricing pressure continues

    04:18

  • Alex Murdaugh murder trial underway

    01:27

  • New details about suspected Monterey Park shooter revealed

    02:35

  • Monterey Park is latest U.S. city rocked by horrific gun violence

    01:08

  • Asian community in mourning after Monterey Park shooting

    02:21

  • 11 killed in Monterey Park mass shooting

    04:55

  • Tennessee to cut federal dollars to treat HIV

    01:51

  • CDC to utilize airplane sewage to track new Covid variants

    02:04

  • Two students killed at Iowa charter school shooting

    01:00

  • Surveillance video shows moment man disarms Monterey Park shooter

    02:53

  • Ghislaine Maxwell calls Prince Andrew photo with Virginia Giuffre a fake

    02:28

  • Attorney: Tyre Nichols was 'a human piñata' for Memphis police

    03:40

NBC News Channel

At least 7 people killed in related shootings in Northern California

01:45

Authorities say a suspect is in custody in the shooting deaths of seven people in two related shootings in Half Moon Bay, California.Jan. 24, 2023

  • FDA could recommend yearly Covid booster

    06:41
  • Now Playing

    At least 7 people killed in related shootings in Northern California

    01:45
  • UP NEXT

    Fyre Festival founder launches new venture

    04:11

  • Ghislaine Maxwell claims photo of Prince Andrew with accuser is fake

    02:55

  • Family of Tennessee man killed during traffic stop speaks out after viewing bodycam footage

    03:11

  • Florida diver rescued after miraculous discovery on open ocean

    01:24

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All