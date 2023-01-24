At least 7 people killed in related shootings in Northern California

FDA could recommend yearly Covid booster06:41
- Now Playing
At least 7 people killed in related shootings in Northern California01:45
- UP NEXT
Fyre Festival founder launches new venture04:11
Ghislaine Maxwell claims photo of Prince Andrew with accuser is fake02:55
Family of Tennessee man killed during traffic stop speaks out after viewing bodycam footage03:11
Florida diver rescued after miraculous discovery on open ocean01:24
Police say three potential suspects in custody following Iowa school shooting01:52
Four Oath Keepers convicted of seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 attack02:50
Despite $35 insulin price cap, pricing pressure continues04:18
Alex Murdaugh murder trial underway01:27
New details about suspected Monterey Park shooter revealed02:35
Monterey Park is latest U.S. city rocked by horrific gun violence01:08
Asian community in mourning after Monterey Park shooting02:21
11 killed in Monterey Park mass shooting04:55
Tennessee to cut federal dollars to treat HIV01:51
CDC to utilize airplane sewage to track new Covid variants02:04
Two students killed at Iowa charter school shooting01:00
Surveillance video shows moment man disarms Monterey Park shooter02:53
Ghislaine Maxwell calls Prince Andrew photo with Virginia Giuffre a fake02:28
Attorney: Tyre Nichols was 'a human piñata' for Memphis police03:40
FDA could recommend yearly Covid booster06:41
- Now Playing
At least 7 people killed in related shootings in Northern California01:45
- UP NEXT
Fyre Festival founder launches new venture04:11
Ghislaine Maxwell claims photo of Prince Andrew with accuser is fake02:55
Family of Tennessee man killed during traffic stop speaks out after viewing bodycam footage03:11
Florida diver rescued after miraculous discovery on open ocean01:24
Play All