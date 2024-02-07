IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Patients and families frustrated with years-long ADHD drug shortage

    03:01

  • 8-year-old girl saves herself and younger sister in Wisconsin carjacking

    02:59
  • Now Playing

    At least 70 NYC housing employees charged in bribery bust

    02:08
  • UP NEXT

    NTSB says Max 9 door plug left Boeing factory missing bolts

    01:26

  • Appeals court rules Trump not immune in election interference case

    02:01

  • Jury finds Jennifer Crumbley, mother of Michigan school shooter, guilty of involuntary manslaughter

    02:07

  • Gymnast Gabby Douglas: 'I would love to represent USA one more time'

    06:27

  • Report on Biden classified documents to be released in coming days

    02:26

  • 'The cries have been heard': Father of school shooting victim praises Crumbley conviction

    03:17

  • FBI report shows rise in hate crimes in schools

    04:08

  • Conviction of Michigan school shooter's mother is first verdict of its kind

    04:40

  • Special report: Mother of Oxford school shooter found guilty of involuntary manslaughter

    08:58

  • WATCH: Snowboarders witness Nevada avalanche

    00:30

  • How Trump could respond to court ruling he is not immune from prosecution

    03:06

  • What happens if the Senate border deal fails

    03:40

  • L.A. firefighters hoist man from fast-moving river

    00:35

  • 2 women file lawsuit accusing former Olympic figure skater of sexual abuse

    02:38

  • Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: 'I think I can win the White House'

    02:19

  • Boeing reports new problem with 737 fuselages

    01:29

  • Rediscovering New Orleans' rich musical history before jazz

    01:42

NBC News Channel

At least 70 NYC housing employees charged in bribery bust

02:08

Federal prosecutors say at least 70 former and current New York City Housing Authority workers were arrested and charged with accepting cash payments in exchange for giving out contracts. WNBC’s Jonathan Dienst takes a look into one of the largest bribery takedowns in the history of the Justice Department.Feb. 7, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Patients and families frustrated with years-long ADHD drug shortage

    03:01

  • 8-year-old girl saves herself and younger sister in Wisconsin carjacking

    02:59
  • Now Playing

    At least 70 NYC housing employees charged in bribery bust

    02:08
  • UP NEXT

    NTSB says Max 9 door plug left Boeing factory missing bolts

    01:26

  • Appeals court rules Trump not immune in election interference case

    02:01

  • Jury finds Jennifer Crumbley, mother of Michigan school shooter, guilty of involuntary manslaughter

    02:07
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All