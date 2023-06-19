At least four Palestinians killed in Israeli helicopter raid in West Bank

- Now Playing
At least four Palestinians killed in Israeli helicopter raid in West Bank01:05
- UP NEXT
Blinken: Meeting with President Xi an ‘important start’ to stabilizing ties between U.S. and China00:46
Ukraine's military makes gains in long-awaited counteroffensive03:32
Blinken meets with Chinese President Xi in Beijing03:52
African leaders tell Putin war ‘must end’ during Ukraine peace talks01:25
Dozens killed in rebel attack on school in Uganda01:13
Activists rally for Iranian women’s rights on anniversary of hangings03:11
Blinken traveling to Beijing following spy balloon incident02:26
African leaders arrive in Ukraine on peace mission01:00
President Xi praises Bill Gates as an ‘old friend’01:12
Brothers reunited after deadly migrant boat shipwreck in Greece01:07
Crash on Canada highway kills over a dozen02:13
Zelenskyy speaks on new counteroffensive against Russia: Exclusive02:57
Man detained at German castle after tourists pushed off cliff01:28
Zelenskyy accepts U.S. support for Ukraine may change with leadership01:08
Exclusive: Zelenskyy warns U.S. will face war if Ukraine support wanes01:02
Exclusive: Zelenskyy says Russia will lose if Ukrainian counteroffensive succeeds00:55
Survivors treated after migrant boat sinks off Greece01:25
Watch: Woman pulled alive from rubble after Russian missile strike in Ukraine00:52
EU takes major steps towards regulating AI01:40
- Now Playing
At least four Palestinians killed in Israeli helicopter raid in West Bank01:05
- UP NEXT
Blinken: Meeting with President Xi an ‘important start’ to stabilizing ties between U.S. and China00:46
Ukraine's military makes gains in long-awaited counteroffensive03:32
Blinken meets with Chinese President Xi in Beijing03:52
African leaders tell Putin war ‘must end’ during Ukraine peace talks01:25
Dozens killed in rebel attack on school in Uganda01:13
Play All