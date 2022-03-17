At least one killed after downed rocket fell on Kyiv apartment building, emergency services say

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
At least one killed after downed rocket fell on Kyiv apartment building, emergency services say00:48
UP NEXT
Zelenskyy ‘thankful’ for Biden’s support, warns Russia of loss of soldiers01:48
Social media platforms fight to keep their sites available in Russia04:38
Zelenskyy pleads for more U.S. help in virtual address to Congress02:57
NBC News Exclusive: One-on-one with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy04:42
Ukraine says Russia bombed Mariupol theater used as shelter01:18
Ukrainian orchestra holds concerts to support country at war01:21
Video shows Mariupol theatre in smoke, flames after bombing by Russian forces00:39
Voice notes from Ukrainian woman reveal hardships of wartime life07:30
Putin tells Russians: We are fighting ‘for the future of our country and our children’02:00
Biden announces additional assistance to Ukraine: 'America stands with the forces of freedom'04:31
Exclusive: Zelenskyy speaks on Biden's World War III concerns01:05
Biden administration weighs sending 'switchblade' drones to Ukraine following Zelenskyy plea02:56
Cost to support Ukrainian refugees could reach $30 billion02:01
See a map of the latest advances of Russian forces toward Kyiv and southern Ukraine02:18
Biden to announce additional aid to Ukraine after Zelenskyy address02:18
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy shares graphic video during address to Congress02:45
WATCH: Zelenskyy’s full address to U.S. Congress on Russian invasion18:57
U.S. Defense Secretary Austin attends summit with NATO countries in Brussels03:50
How the Red Cross is providing critical assistance in Lviv, Ukraine02:28
At least one killed after downed rocket fell on Kyiv apartment building, emergency services say00:48
A fire broke out in a Kyiv apartment building early Thursday after it was hit by the remnants of a downed Russian rocket, according to Ukrainian emergency services.March 17, 2022
Now Playing
At least one killed after downed rocket fell on Kyiv apartment building, emergency services say00:48
UP NEXT
Zelenskyy ‘thankful’ for Biden’s support, warns Russia of loss of soldiers01:48
Social media platforms fight to keep their sites available in Russia04:38
Zelenskyy pleads for more U.S. help in virtual address to Congress02:57
NBC News Exclusive: One-on-one with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy04:42
Ukraine says Russia bombed Mariupol theater used as shelter01:18