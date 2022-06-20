IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Shooting in D.C. leaves 1 teen dead, multiple injured, including an officer

    01:09

  • Utah fire reignites, spreads rapidly amid severe weather and heat wave

    00:48

  • Chicago, Wisconsin residents celebrate Juneteenth, highlight Black-owned businesses

    00:39

  • Families of 20 Oxford High School students file lawsuit to seek change after shooting

    01:27

  • Firefighter killed, multiple others rescued after building collapse near Philadelphia

    02:09

  • Montana governor surveys flooding after Italy vacation

    02:17

  • Black Florida teen speaks out after 2 men accused of damaging his car

    02:38

  • Extreme heat raises concerns about U.S. power grids

    06:09

  • British government approves Wikileaks founder Julian Assange's extradition to U.S.

    02:38

  • Pilot rescued with help of paddleboarder after crashing into Texas lake

    01:28

  • Companies face backlash for selling Juneteenth branded products 

    04:20

  • How first responders are forced to cut back on services as gas prices rise

    04:22

  • Iowa Supreme Court says abortion is not protected by state constitution

    01:40

  • SpaceX fires employees over critical letter of CEO Elon Musk

    00:36

  • Bodies of Milwaukee drowning victims recovered

    01:28

  • Police give timeline of Alabama church shooting that left two people dead

    02:07

  • Florida men charged after attacking teens, damaging car for speeding

    01:56

  • First Latino history exhibit opens at Smithsonian Museum

    02:45

  • Former Massachusetts teacher accused of assaulting young girls

    01:17

  • Julian Assange’s extradition to U.S. ‘should shock and concern everyone,’ lawyer says

    02:36

NBC News Channel

At least one killed, eight injured in Harlem shooting

00:40

At least one person was killed and eight others injured in a shooting in Harlem early Monday morning, according to police. A 21-year-old man was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital after the shooting after what appeared to be a gathering.June 20, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Shooting in D.C. leaves 1 teen dead, multiple injured, including an officer

    01:09

  • Utah fire reignites, spreads rapidly amid severe weather and heat wave

    00:48

  • Chicago, Wisconsin residents celebrate Juneteenth, highlight Black-owned businesses

    00:39

  • Families of 20 Oxford High School students file lawsuit to seek change after shooting

    01:27

  • Firefighter killed, multiple others rescued after building collapse near Philadelphia

    02:09

  • Montana governor surveys flooding after Italy vacation

    02:17

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All