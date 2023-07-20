IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    At least two dead after shooting ahead of Women’s World Cup opener

    01:40
  • UP NEXT

    New Zealand shooting leaves at least two dead ahead of Women's World Cup

    02:05

  • Family of U.S. soldier who ran across North Korean border speaks out

    02:07

  • John Kerry admits U.S.-China climate talks ‘need a little more work’

    01:29

  • Ukraine claims Russia unleashed ‘hellish’ onslaught on Odesa

    01:09

  • Soldier who fled to North Korea was facing possible discipline in the U.S.

    02:59

  • Thai court suspends prime ministerial hopeful from parliament

    01:32

  • Tourist describes moment U.S. soldier ran ‘full gas’ into North Korea

    02:12

  • Watch: Moment Australian sailor and his dog are rescued after months adrift

    01:39

  • Mass protests intensify in Israel over judicial reform

    02:23

  • China leading global electric vehicle production

    02:32

  • U.S. soldier detained in North Korea after crossing border

    02:46

  • U.S. soldier detained in North Korea identified as Pvt. 2nd Class Travis King

    04:03

  • ‘That dog is something else’: Rescued sailor praises canine shipmate

    01:34

  • U.S. soldier crosses into North Korea during tour of demilitarized zone

    01:23

  • Israelis protest over Netanyahu’s proposed judicial reforms

    01:31

  • Flood victims rescued in southern China after typhoon

    00:38

  • Europe struggles under near record-breaking temperatures

    01:27

  • Two people dead after Ukraine strikes Crimean bridge

    03:53

  • Extreme heat wave and wildfires grip parts of the Mediterranean

    01:08

NBC News

At least two dead after shooting ahead of Women’s World Cup opener

01:40

At least two people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting in Auckland, New Zealand, hours ahead of the opening match of the Women's World Cup in the city. New Zealand Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said there was no ongoing threat to the public and that it was safe to attend World Cup matches.July 20, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    At least two dead after shooting ahead of Women’s World Cup opener

    01:40
  • UP NEXT

    New Zealand shooting leaves at least two dead ahead of Women's World Cup

    02:05

  • Family of U.S. soldier who ran across North Korean border speaks out

    02:07

  • John Kerry admits U.S.-China climate talks ‘need a little more work’

    01:29

  • Ukraine claims Russia unleashed ‘hellish’ onslaught on Odesa

    01:09

  • Soldier who fled to North Korea was facing possible discipline in the U.S.

    02:59
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All