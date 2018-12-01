Subscribe to Breaking News emails

You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.

Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.

Watch Live: Way Too Early: The 2020 Election

U.S. news

AT&T buys Time Warner: Welcome to the media’s merger mania

A judge has ruled that AT&T can buy Time Warner deciding that the merger does not harm consumers. With a handful of other large media mergers being discussed, will this ruling open the door to a merger mania?Jun.12.2018

U.S. News

  • Many 2026 World Cup soccer games will be played in the US

    00:28

  • Pool safety: What parents need to know

    06:09

  • Texas A and M under fire after allegations of sexual assault against athletes

    02:59

  • Immigration policy takes center stage on Capitol Hill

    02:33

  • Rep. Mark Sanford loses his seat in South Carolina primary

    00:40

  • Trump says he will end joint military exercises with South Korea

    03:19

Best of NBC News

Play All

Best of NBC News