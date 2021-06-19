Atlanta area shooting victims' families share tributes 100 days after tragedy

In an MSNBC / NBC News Exclusive, Richard Lui sits down with five of the families now fighting for their loved ones' justice -- all killed in what is the defining milestone for modern Asian American civil rights. In this NBC Asian America documentary short, we explore how after media decamped, families still grieve. They struggle with hate crimes charges and the years-long struggle to come. As Rev. Al Sharpton tells us, ‘Atlanta had the same impact for Asian Americans as Bloody Sunday did for the country.’