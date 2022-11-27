IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Atlanta shooting leaves at least 1 dead, 5 injured

    01:28
  • UP NEXT

    Biden is 'going to try' to ban assault weapons

    00:22

  • Father and son face attempted murder charges in Fedex shooting

    01:35

  • Virginia Walmart gunman was employee of store, police say

    01:11

  • Club Q suspected shooter identifies as nonbinary, defense attorney says

    04:22

  • Gunman kills at least six at Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia

    03:42

  • Colorado Springs suspected gunman arrested on first-degree murder, hate crimes charges

    04:52

  • Vigils across the U.S. honor victims in mass shooting at Colorado nightclub

    02:15

  • Thousands gather to honor 3 UVa football players murdered

    01:50

  • UVa student charged in shooting deaths of three Cavaliers football players

    02:28

  • Three dead, two injured in UVA shooting, suspect in custody

    02:04

  • One dead, seven wounded in shooting at Nebraska party

    01:01

  • At least 1 killed in shooting at Florida high school football game

    01:57

  • Killings of rappers are more than just a hip-hop problem

    06:06

  • One wounded, suspect in custody after Seattle school shooting

    01:49

  • At least 9 injured in Philadelphia mass shooting

    00:43

  • Florida man fatally shoots girlfriend and 3 of her family members

    01:50

  • Suspect arrested, charged in shooting of two New Jersey police officers

    01:48

  • Migos rapper Takeoff killed in Houston bowling alley shooting

    01:20

  • 'We are all broken': Parkland victims offer impact statements

    02:22

NBC News Channel

Atlanta shooting leaves at least 1 dead, 5 injured

01:28

Police say the shooting occurred after a group of people between the ages of 15 and 21 had been escorted off the property of Atlantic Station, killing at least one male and injuring five other people.Nov. 27, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Atlanta shooting leaves at least 1 dead, 5 injured

    01:28
  • UP NEXT

    Biden is 'going to try' to ban assault weapons

    00:22

  • Father and son face attempted murder charges in Fedex shooting

    01:35

  • Virginia Walmart gunman was employee of store, police say

    01:11

  • Club Q suspected shooter identifies as nonbinary, defense attorney says

    04:22

  • Gunman kills at least six at Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia

    03:42

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All