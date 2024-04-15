IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Atlantic City mayor and his wife accused of abusing teen daughter
April 15, 2024

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. and his wife are both charged with physically and emotionally abusing their teen daughter, officials announced. WCAU's Leah Uko reports.April 15, 2024

