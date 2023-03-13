IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Attorney details autopsy of environmental activist fatally shot by Atlanta police

NBC News

Attorney details autopsy of environmental activist fatally shot by Atlanta police

During a press conference in Atlanta, attorney Brian Spears detailed the autopsy of Manuel Esteban Páez Terán, known as “Tortuguita,” an environmental activist who was fatally shot by police. Spears also called on the Georgia Bureau of Investigations to meet with the family and release their report of the incident.March 13, 2023

