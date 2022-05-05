IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Attorney general announces creation of Office of Environmental Justice

02:23

Attorney general Merrick Garland announced that the Department of Justice is launching an Office of Environmental Justice to advance efforts to help communities impacted by environmental harm.May 5, 2022

