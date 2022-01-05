IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Attorney says evidence will show father arrested in Garland shooting didn’t know 14-year-old had gun

NBC News Channel

Attorney says evidence will show father arrested in Garland shooting didn’t know 14-year-old had gun

An attorney for Richard Acosta, the man accused of driving his son to a Dallas-area gas station where the 14-year-old is accused of fatally shooting three teens, says he didn't know his son had a gun. KXAS’ Allie Spillyards reports.Jan. 5, 2022

