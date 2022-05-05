IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    DNA holds clues in case of three infants found in Mississippi River

    03:29

  • Three children found dead in California home, mother in custody

    01:46

  • Wildfires in New Mexico burned hundreds of acres, at least 20% contained

    01:10

  • Police in Wisconsin investigating fire at anti-abortion office as arson

    01:48

  • Daunte Wright's mother says she was injured during clash with police

    01:14

  • Watch: Video shows Alabama corrections officer at hotel on day of escape

    01:34

  • U.S. families struggle to find baby formula during nationwide shortage

    03:38

  • Mark Esper reveals 'ridiculous' Trump administration plans in upcoming memoir

    02:57

  • Two college students dead as fake pills laced with fentanyl plague the U.S.

    03:12

  • Spotlight on South Dakota as sole abortion clinic fears Roe v. Wade reversal

    02:08

  • Inflation numbers put a wrench into Americans’ summer plans

    01:37

  • Federal bill seeks to end race and income disparities in FEMA aid after disasters

    04:17

  • Navy addresses morale concerns after several suicides on USS George Washington

    03:19

  • Car used by Alabama corrections officer and escaped inmate found in Tennessee

    03:39

  • Family sues U.S. government for son's killing at Illinois federal prison

    02:06

  • Florida teacher fired after classroom discussion on sexuality

    02:19

  • Biden to discuss future of manufacturing jobs in Ohio

    03:39

  • NH police plead for public's help in case of couple murdered on their afternoon hike

    02:17

  • Women share intimate stories of their abortions

    08:53

  • Woman saves mother-in-law's life through kidney transplant

    02:00

NBC News

Audio: FBI agent speaks to William Atchison’s parents

00:53

After an interview with William Atchison at his family home in March 2016, an FBI agent explained to his parents why the bureau was concerned by Atchison’s interest in school shootings.May 5, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    DNA holds clues in case of three infants found in Mississippi River

    03:29

  • Three children found dead in California home, mother in custody

    01:46

  • Wildfires in New Mexico burned hundreds of acres, at least 20% contained

    01:10

  • Police in Wisconsin investigating fire at anti-abortion office as arson

    01:48

  • Daunte Wright's mother says she was injured during clash with police

    01:14

  • Watch: Video shows Alabama corrections officer at hotel on day of escape

    01:34

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All