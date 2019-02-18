U.S. news

Aurora vigil mourns victims of workplace shooting in Illinois

01:00

Hundreds gathered at a vigil to honor the five victims killed in the Aurora, Illinois shooting where longtime employee opened fire in a meeting where he was being let go. The emotional day included singing and prayers from a local pastor.Feb. 18, 2019

  • Aurora mourns shooting victims with procession of white crosses

    01:00

  • Where to find ‘America’s Best Caviar?’ Try Kentucky.

    01:46

  • Growing movement uses power of music in Alzheimer’s treatment

    02:17

  • Armed volunteers train in hopes of protecting parishioners from potential attacks

    02:11

  • Reporter on Trump’s emergency declaration: ‘Essentially, the President is saying to Democrats, ‘Bring It On’’

    04:48

  • Police sources say they are investigating if Jussie Smollett staged attack against him

    01:37

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All