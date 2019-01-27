U.S. news

Auschwitz survivors pay respects on International Holocaust Remembrance Day

01:18

On International Holocaust Remembrance Day, dozens of former prisoners paid their respects at the former German Nazi concentration camp, Auschwitz-Birkenau.Jan. 27, 2019

