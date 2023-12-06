IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Austin police describe shooting spree that left multiple casualties

    02:46
  • UP NEXT

    Suspects allegedly sent photos of victim's body to family after suspected murder

    01:41

  • Texas DA drops indictments of 17 police officers related to George Floyd protests

    01:22

  • Lawsuit: Wyoming school resource officer assaulted 8-year-old

    01:55

  • Former prison transport guard admits to sexually assaulting inmates

    02:21

  • Video shows Alabama officer use stun gun on handcuffed man

    01:41

  • 'S-Town' podcast subject Tyler Goodson killed in police standoff

    01:28

  • SCOTUS to hear bankruptcy cases involving Purdue Pharma

    03:23

  • Controversial technology assisted in capture of suspected serial killer in Los Angeles

    01:56

  • Man kills German tourist in knife attack near Eiffel Tower, police report

    01:14

  • Suspect arrested in fatal shootings of 3 men experiencing homelessness, LAPD reports

    01:57

  • What Trump gets wrong when he talks about cities as crime dens

    10:53

  • Remains of missing Iowa teen identified decades after death

    01:34

  • FBI employee carjacked near Capitol Hill

    01:50

  • Nephew of woman killed by Texas police receives $3.5 million settlement

    01:42

  • Internal probe clears Ohio officers who fatally shot Jayland Walker

    01:17

  • Alex Murdaugh confronted in court by victims of his financial crimes

    02:42

  • Families of Sandy Hook victims offer Alex Jones debt settlement

    00:27

  • Teen fatally stabbed during fight at North Carolina high school

    01:35

  • Nazi flag and book found in home of Ohio Walmart shooter

    02:19

NBC News Channel

Austin police describe shooting spree that left multiple casualties

02:46

Multiple people were killed and two police officers were in injured in a shooting rampage in Austin, Texas, police said. A suspect has been taken into custody.Dec. 6, 2023

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Austin police describe shooting spree that left multiple casualties

    02:46
  • UP NEXT

    Suspects allegedly sent photos of victim's body to family after suspected murder

    01:41

  • Texas DA drops indictments of 17 police officers related to George Floyd protests

    01:22

  • Lawsuit: Wyoming school resource officer assaulted 8-year-old

    01:55

  • Former prison transport guard admits to sexually assaulting inmates

    02:21

  • Video shows Alabama officer use stun gun on handcuffed man

    01:41
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All