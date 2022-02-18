IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Missing California hiker found alive following freak snow storm

    01:48

  • Investigators identify deceased Florida deputy as suspect in 1983 murder of 11-year-old girl

    02:13

  • Constitution 'keeps us together': Supreme Court Justice Breyer

    01:15

  • Carnegie Classification System updates focus on socioeconomic mobility

    08:48

  • U.S. Army has new strategy to tackle climate change

    06:43

  • Convicted murderer caught after escaping prison by impersonating FBI agent

    02:29

  • LA Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford walks away after reporter falls off stage

    01:43

  • Authorities claim ‘crime tourists’ are targeting high-end homes across U.S.

    03:10

  • Watch: Video shows Florida officer punch 65-year-old man in the face at least 11 times

    01:01

  • Missing Nevada hiker rescued after clinging to a tree over steep slope

    01:14

  • Federal prison workers warn of dangerous staffing crisis

    01:49

  • Release of suspect in attempted murder of Louisville mayoral candidate brings scrutiny to bail system

    01:46

  • Teachers struggle as debate continues over teaching race during Black History Month

    04:34

  • Tesla under federal investigation for 'phantom braking'

    03:25

  • The legacy of Loretta's Authentic Pralines still provides sweet treats for New Orleans

    03:59

  • Judge rules Trump, children must sit for deposition in civil case involving business practices

    03:35

  • Search underway for missing California hiker

    01:18

  • Flames engulf Michigan country club

    01:08

  • Videos show aftermath of plane crash with tractor-trailer on North Carolina interstate

    00:55

  • Oklahoma man executed for role in 2005 quadruple slaying

    00:23

NBC News Channel

Austin, Texas, police officers indicted on charges of excessive force

01:45

A grand jury has indicted several officers accused of using excessive force during racial justice protests that took place in 2020. KXAN's Brianna Hollis reports.Feb. 18, 2022

