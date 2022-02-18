Austin, Texas, police officers indicted on charges of excessive force

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
UP NEXT
Missing California hiker found alive following freak snow storm01:48
Investigators identify deceased Florida deputy as suspect in 1983 murder of 11-year-old girl02:13
Constitution 'keeps us together': Supreme Court Justice Breyer01:15
Carnegie Classification System updates focus on socioeconomic mobility08:48
U.S. Army has new strategy to tackle climate change06:43
Convicted murderer caught after escaping prison by impersonating FBI agent02:29
LA Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford walks away after reporter falls off stage01:43
Authorities claim ‘crime tourists’ are targeting high-end homes across U.S.03:10
Watch: Video shows Florida officer punch 65-year-old man in the face at least 11 times01:01
Missing Nevada hiker rescued after clinging to a tree over steep slope01:14
Federal prison workers warn of dangerous staffing crisis01:49
Release of suspect in attempted murder of Louisville mayoral candidate brings scrutiny to bail system01:46
Teachers struggle as debate continues over teaching race during Black History Month04:34
Tesla under federal investigation for 'phantom braking'03:25
The legacy of Loretta's Authentic Pralines still provides sweet treats for New Orleans03:59
Judge rules Trump, children must sit for deposition in civil case involving business practices03:35
Search underway for missing California hiker01:18
Flames engulf Michigan country club01:08
Videos show aftermath of plane crash with tractor-trailer on North Carolina interstate00:55
Oklahoma man executed for role in 2005 quadruple slaying00:23
Austin, Texas, police officers indicted on charges of excessive force01:45
A grand jury has indicted several officers accused of using excessive force during racial justice protests that took place in 2020. KXAN's Brianna Hollis reports.Feb. 18, 2022
UP NEXT
Missing California hiker found alive following freak snow storm01:48
Investigators identify deceased Florida deputy as suspect in 1983 murder of 11-year-old girl02:13
Constitution 'keeps us together': Supreme Court Justice Breyer01:15
Carnegie Classification System updates focus on socioeconomic mobility08:48
U.S. Army has new strategy to tackle climate change06:43
Convicted murderer caught after escaping prison by impersonating FBI agent02:29