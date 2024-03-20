IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Australia defends its ambassador against critical comments by Donald Trump
March 20, 202400:43
  • Now Playing

    Australia defends its ambassador against critical comments by Donald Trump

    00:43
  • UP NEXT

    Brazil’s former President Bolsonaro indicted

    04:28

  • Dead and wounded arrive at Rafah hospital after Israeli airstrike

    01:31

  • Netanyahu: ‘We have an argument with the Americans’

    01:01

  • Blinken reiterates support for the Philippines amid tensions with China

    01:16

  • Woman mourns over husband's body following Israeli airstrike in Gaza

    00:37

  • North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervises a live-fire drill

    00:34

  • Hundreds in Cuba protest amid worsening economic crisis

    05:07

  • Putin speaks after winning fifth term

    01:49

  • Huge crowd gathers outside U.N. warehouse in Gaza City for aid as warnings about famine increase

    00:56

  • Australian taxi drivers hail Uber deal as win for 'mom and dad investments'

    01:02

  • U.N. aid arrives in Gaza under armed guard and goes to depots for distribution

    00:56

  • Volcanic eruption forces evacuations and threatens Iceland’s Blue Lagoon

    01:34

  • Navalny's widow lines up to cast ballot in Berlin protest against Putin

    00:42

  • Russian polling stations vandalized during presidential elections

    00:50

  • Relief ship finally arrives in Gaza

    01:29

  • A look into Putin's nearly 30 year reign over Russia

    05:43

  • Gaza hospital overwhelmed after another attack on aid truck crowds

    02:10

  • 'Squid Game' actor O Yeong-su convicted of sexual harassment by South Korean court

    00:35

  • Video shows aid ship arriving off the coast of Gaza

    00:34

NBC News

Australia defends its ambassador against critical comments by Donald Trump

00:43

Australia's government backed its ambassador to Washington, the former prime minister Kevin Rudd, after Donald Trump called the key diplomat "a little bit nasty" in a broadcast interview.March 20, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Australia defends its ambassador against critical comments by Donald Trump

    00:43
  • UP NEXT

    Brazil’s former President Bolsonaro indicted

    04:28

  • Dead and wounded arrive at Rafah hospital after Israeli airstrike

    01:31

  • Netanyahu: ‘We have an argument with the Americans’

    01:01

  • Blinken reiterates support for the Philippines amid tensions with China

    01:16

  • Woman mourns over husband's body following Israeli airstrike in Gaza

    00:37
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All