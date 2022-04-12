- Now Playing
Australia: Russian use of chemical weapons in Ukraine would 'breach international law'01:08
Ukrainian forces perform controlled explosion on mines left by Russian troops01:40
Zelenskyy on possibility of chemical weapons being used in Mariupol: ‘We take it very seriously’01:42
Russia is jamming U.S.-provided GPS signals in Ukraine, U.S. general says01:42
Ukrainian survivor of Russian kidnapping and rape shares her story03:12
Russia shifts its offensive east while Zelenskyy pleads with the U.S. for more weapons02:47
Russian businesses in NYC face backlash over Ukraine war03:03
Breaking down Russia's renewed military offensive in eastern Ukraine01:43
Ukraine's farming industry struggles after Russian invasion01:10
Zelenskyy says Russian looting shows difference between nations01:21
Russian forces focus on eastern Ukraine as Putin appoints new general to oversee invasion05:12
Zelenskyy: Tens of thousands likely killed in Mariupol02:42
Drone footage shows destroyed theater in besieged Mariupol, Ukraine00:56
General Aleksandr Dvornikov becomes Russia’s new ground commander in Ukraine01:43
MTP Compressed: Ukraine won 'battle for Kyiv,' needs ‘all necessary weapons’ to prepare for battle in Donbas02:08
Sullivan: U.S. won’t transfer from fighter jets directly from a U.S. air base01:19
Ukrainian Foreign Minister: Help us 'fight so that you don't have to'01:27
Russia appoints general known for alleged scorched-earth tactics to oversee Ukrainian invasion02:36
Ukrainian Foreign Minister: 'Ukraine won the battle for Kyiv. Now another battle is coming'01:07
Russia's cruelty in Ukraine 'difficult to put into words'01:01
