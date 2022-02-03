IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Young girls sold into marriage by desperate Afghan families

    03:02

  • Cocktails and hazmat suits: Inside the Beijing Winter Olympics bubble

    01:03

  • ISIS leader dead following US special forces raid in Syria, Biden announces

    01:33

  • Winter Olympics athlete tearful at prospect of Covid isolation

    02:24

  • Russian military buildup grows, Biden deploys 3,000 US troops

    02:08

  • US military carries out counterterrorism mission in Syria

    01:19
  • Now Playing

    Australia, U.S. disagree on shipwreck believed to be Captain Cook’s Endeavour

    01:38
  • UP NEXT

    Eyewitness describes U.S. 'counterterrorism mission' in Syria

    01:04

  • Dozens dead in Congo after high-voltage power cable snaps

    00:54

  • Multiple dead, dozens hospitalized by adulterated cocaine in Argentina

    00:42

  • Chinese artist uses NFT’S for activism

    04:03

  • Panel of experts concludes microwave energy is most likely causing ‘Havana Syndrome’

    04:09

  • Satellite images reveal Russian military activity near Ukrainian border

    01:09

  • Putin blames U.S. for Ukraine tension but open to diplomatic solution

    05:51

  • Clever crows trained to collect trash

    00:30

  • Putin addresses Ukraine standoff, accuses West of stoking tensions

    03:04

  • Wife of North Korea's Kim Jung Un makes rare media appearance

    00:40

  • Eyewitness video captures deadly landslide in Quito

    01:05

  • Fourth journalist killed in Mexico this year on heels of nationwide protests over press Protections.

    02:35

  • Putin breaks silence on Ukraine standoff

    01:28

NBC News

Australia, U.S. disagree on shipwreck believed to be Captain Cook’s Endeavour

01:38

Australian archaeologists say they have found the wreckage of Captain James Cook’s HMS Endeavour, which is believed to have sunk off the coast of Rhode Island during the American Revolution, but the U.S. says the announcement is premature and questions remain. The Australian National Maritime Museum point to evidence such as the length of the wreckage and the wood used to prove that it is the Endeavour.Feb. 3, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Young girls sold into marriage by desperate Afghan families

    03:02

  • Cocktails and hazmat suits: Inside the Beijing Winter Olympics bubble

    01:03

  • ISIS leader dead following US special forces raid in Syria, Biden announces

    01:33

  • Winter Olympics athlete tearful at prospect of Covid isolation

    02:24

  • Russian military buildup grows, Biden deploys 3,000 US troops

    02:08

  • US military carries out counterterrorism mission in Syria

    01:19

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All