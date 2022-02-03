Australia, U.S. disagree on shipwreck believed to be Captain Cook’s Endeavour

Australian archaeologists say they have found the wreckage of Captain James Cook’s HMS Endeavour, which is believed to have sunk off the coast of Rhode Island during the American Revolution, but the U.S. says the announcement is premature and questions remain. The Australian National Maritime Museum point to evidence such as the length of the wreckage and the wood used to prove that it is the Endeavour.Feb. 3, 2022
