Australia will not feature King Charles III on new $5 bills

- Now Playing
Australia will not feature King Charles III on new $5 bills00:48
- UP NEXT
Kate Middleton launches campaign for early childhood education02:24
Prince Harry says he fact-checks 'The Crown' as he watches it00:40
Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' hits shelves06:34
Prince Harry’s ‘Spare,’ detailing tensions among British royal family, hits bookshelves01:16
Why first customers of Harry's memoir 'Spare' want to read it01:14
Reagan’s daughter Patti Davis offers advice for Prince Harry05:45
Prince Harry’s new book drops bombshells about royal family01:39
Full Video: Charles III delivers first Christmas broadcast as king05:09
Royal family celebrates first Christmas without Queen Elizabeth00:27
How the royals are marking 1st Christmas without the queen02:52
Inside King Charles’ challenges during first 100 days02:11
Harry thinks stress from media caused Meghan’s miscarriage02:41
Royals put on unified front after latest Harry and Meghan episodes02:51
Harry gets candid on rift with William in final doc episodes06:41
See Prince William, Kate and kids in 2022 Christmas card00:23
Royal family stays tight-lipped on Harry and Meghan’s docuseries04:28
Ryan Reynolds hosts King Charles III at his low-ranking Welsh soccer club01:12
Meghan Markle’s mock curtsy in docuseries deemed ‘disrespectful’03:38
British papers slam Harry & Meghan docuseries following premiere02:41
- Now Playing
Australia will not feature King Charles III on new $5 bills00:48
- UP NEXT
Kate Middleton launches campaign for early childhood education02:24
Prince Harry says he fact-checks 'The Crown' as he watches it00:40
Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' hits shelves06:34
Prince Harry’s ‘Spare,’ detailing tensions among British royal family, hits bookshelves01:16
Why first customers of Harry's memoir 'Spare' want to read it01:14
Play All