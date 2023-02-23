IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Australian man pleads guilty to 1988 killing of gay American man

01:01

Scott White pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Scott Johnson, a gay American man who fell to his death from a Sydney cliff top that was a known gay meeting place in 1988.Feb. 23, 2023

