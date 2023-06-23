IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Australian PM dismisses concern over Russian embassy squatter

NBC News

Australian PM dismisses concern over Russian embassy squatter

“The national security threat that was represented by a Russian embassy on site are not the same as some bloke standing on a blade of grass on the site,” said Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. “That we don't see really as a threat to our national security.”June 23, 2023

    Australian PM dismisses concern over Russian embassy squatter

