IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: Israel halts military leave after Iran threats, Trump special counsel rips judge request, and why Germany is being threatened with elephants

Australian prime minister: Israel's World Central Kitchen explanation is 'not good enough'
April 4, 202401:08
  • Now Playing

    Australian prime minister: Israel's World Central Kitchen explanation is 'not good enough'

    01:08
  • UP NEXT

    José Andrés demands answers for WCK tragedy in emotional post

    02:24

  • Growing outrage after deadly Israeli strike on aid workers

    02:22

  • Chef Jose Andres says Israeli attack targeted aid workers 'systematically'

    01:40

  • Biden expresses outrage after Israeli strike kills World Central Kitchen workers

    03:12

  • Biden pays tribute to the 'brave' aid workers killed in Israeli airstrike

    02:30

  • 'Humanity lost a very good solider': friend reacts to death of worker killed in airstrike

    04:13

  • ‘It was devastating’: Aid worker reacts to death of colleague in Israeli air-strike

    05:41

  • White House: Biden called chef José Andrés after Israeli strike killed aid workers

    00:43

  • White House 'outraged' by Israeli strike that killed World Central Kitchen aid workers

    01:18

  • Grief and prayers for aid workers killed in Israeli airstrike

    01:31

  • Blinken: World Central Kitchen strike adds to 'record number' of aid worker deaths

    02:02

  • José Andrés speaks out on reported death of aid workers in Gaza

    02:23

  • Video shows aftermath of strike on aid workers in Gaza

    00:50

  • At least 7 World Central Kitchen members killed in Israeli airstrike

    01:22

  • Iran says Israeli airstrike killed senior commanders in Syria

    01:40

  • Video shows destruction from deadly airstrike near Iranian Embassy in Syria

    00:53

  • Anti-government protests erupt across Jerusalem

    01:05

  • U.S. and Israel will meet virtually to discuss Israel’s Rafah operation

    02:06

  • Netanyahu protesters in Israel call for early elections, cease-fire

    02:06

NBC News

Australian prime minister: Israel's World Central Kitchen explanation is 'not good enough'

01:08

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Israel's explanation for their strike that killed seven aid workers in Gaza was "not good enough." One of the workers, Lalzawmi “Zomi” Frankcom, was an Australian citizen.April 4, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Australian prime minister: Israel's World Central Kitchen explanation is 'not good enough'

    01:08
  • UP NEXT

    José Andrés demands answers for WCK tragedy in emotional post

    02:24

  • Growing outrage after deadly Israeli strike on aid workers

    02:22

  • Chef Jose Andres says Israeli attack targeted aid workers 'systematically'

    01:40

  • Biden expresses outrage after Israeli strike kills World Central Kitchen workers

    03:12

  • Biden pays tribute to the 'brave' aid workers killed in Israeli airstrike

    02:30
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All