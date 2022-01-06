IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    'Rules are rules’: Australian PM speaks out on Djokovic visa cancellation

    01:04
  • UP NEXT

    Mother in Mexico pleas to cartel leaders to stop threats, allow search of missing sons

    03:16

  • Anti-government protests in Kazakhstan turn violent

    02:22

  • ‘Cats and dogs take the place of children,’ complains Pope Francis

    01:47

  • Novak Djokovic ‘heading down under’ for Australian Open despite being unvaccinated

    03:43

  • Watch: Explosive-laden drones intercepted over Iraqi air base

    00:49

  • Protesters clash with police in Kazakhstan's biggest city

    00:52

  • Australians speak out over Djokovic Covid exemption

    01:14

  • Haitian prime minister survives assassination attempt

    01:48

  • Hong Kong activist sentenced to prison for organizing Tiananmen vigil

    00:14

  • Watch: Gunmen target Haiti’s prime minister as he leaves church

    01:51

  • Annual animal count gets underway at London Zoo

    00:45

  • How China plans to keep the Beijing Winter Olympics safe from Covid outbreaks

    01:59

  • Watch: High tides, strong surf pummel Australia's Queensland coast

    01:02

  • Epstein settlement with woman accusing Prince Andrew unsealed

    02:17

  • Confused driver ends up on Istanbul tramway after wrong turn, leaves onlookers shocked

    00:22

  • Brazilian president admitted to hospital for intestinal obstruction

    00:18

  • Candlelit vigil held where top Iranian general Soleimani was killed by U.S. drone

    00:39

  • Israel rolls out fourth Covid vaccine dose to people over 60 years old

    03:30

  • Covid cases in China’s locked-down city of Xi’an declining, health officials say

    02:09

NBC News

'Rules are rules’: Australian PM speaks out on Djokovic visa cancellation

01:04

At a press conference in Canberra, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said "rules are rules" after tennis star Novak Djokovic was denied entry into the country.Jan. 6, 2022

  • Now Playing

    'Rules are rules’: Australian PM speaks out on Djokovic visa cancellation

    01:04
  • UP NEXT

    Mother in Mexico pleas to cartel leaders to stop threats, allow search of missing sons

    03:16

  • Anti-government protests in Kazakhstan turn violent

    02:22

  • ‘Cats and dogs take the place of children,’ complains Pope Francis

    01:47

  • Novak Djokovic ‘heading down under’ for Australian Open despite being unvaccinated

    03:43

  • Watch: Explosive-laden drones intercepted over Iraqi air base

    00:49

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All