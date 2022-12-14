IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Political turmoil spreads across Latin America

    02:33

  • Fans euphoric as Argentina heads to World Cup final

    01:04

  • What is nuclear fusion and why is it important?

    01:47

  • Watch: New Zealand's Ardern caught on hot mic making vulgarity

    01:04

  • Dozens of countries meet to pledge aid for Ukraine during winter months

    03:52

  • Two officers among six killed in Australian ambush, siege

    01:00

  • Libyan in 1988 Lockerbie bombing will not face death penalty

    00:30

  • Bolsonaro supporters torch vehicles, clash with police in Brasília

    00:38

  • BTS star Jin starts national service in South Korea

    01:16

  • Palestinian flags appear in abundance at Qatar's World Cup

    01:34

  • 2023 Golden Globe nominees announced

    04:17

  • Suspected Lockerbie bomber makes first court appearance in U.S.

    01:44

  • Suspected Lockerbie bomber charged in three-count indictment

    05:07

  • Mourners gather after teen killed during West Bank raid

    00:56

  • American student goes missing while studying in France

    01:42

  • Freed arms dealer Viktor Bout joins Russian ultranationalist party

    00:48

  • Russia steps up attacks against Ukraine, targeting power grid

    02:17

  • Beijing residents welcome easing of Covid curbs

    01:00

  • Roman-era tombs uncovered at Gaza Strip housing development

    00:45

  • Deadly protests in Peru follow ouster of President Pedro Castillo

    01:00

NBC News

Australian police investigate extremist views of cop killers

00:55

Australian police are investigating the extremist views of three people who shot and killed two officers and a neighbor, before they themselves were killed hours later by police in a gunfight in rural Queensland. In all, six people died in the violence on Monday.Dec. 14, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Political turmoil spreads across Latin America

    02:33

  • Fans euphoric as Argentina heads to World Cup final

    01:04

  • What is nuclear fusion and why is it important?

    01:47

  • Watch: New Zealand's Ardern caught on hot mic making vulgarity

    01:04

  • Dozens of countries meet to pledge aid for Ukraine during winter months

    03:52

  • Two officers among six killed in Australian ambush, siege

    01:00

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All