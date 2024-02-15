Australian prime minister gets engaged on Valentine's Day

- Now Playing
Australian prime minister gets engaged on Valentine's Day00:50
- UP NEXT
Doctor treats wounded in Rafah after evacuation ordered of the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis01:04
WATCH: Russia's Putin expresses preference for Biden as president01:02
Israel launches airstrikes on Lebanon following rocket attack01:46
U.S. is investigating civilian deaths by Israeli airstrikes02:00
Israel orders evacuation of Khan Younis hospital as troops advance01:10
Video shows front line shelling by Ukraine's Azov Brigade01:03
House expected not to consider Senate’s foreign aid package02:57
NATO chief criticizes Trump's remarks about not defending allies01:42
People around the world send Valentine’s Day mail to ‘Sweetheart City’01:02
Ukrainian military video said to show a naval drone attack on a Russian landing ship00:53
Palestinians set up camp in a central Gaza coastal town fearing an assault on Rafah00:46
Video shows Hamas leader Yehya Sinwar in a Gaza tunnel, Israeli military says02:20
Farmworkers in India protest over crop prices02:27
Video shows Khan Younis hospital compound coming under fire01:04
Video shows displaced Gazans leaving Rafah as Israel attacks01:27
Video shows a Gazan doctor running to save a man shot outside a hospital00:44
Displaced Gazan families find shelter in a destroyed school01:11
Dramatic new video shows moment Israel rescued 2 hostages from Gaza01:45
27-year-old doctor cares for 850 patients in Gaza’s last standing hospital05:39
- Now Playing
Australian prime minister gets engaged on Valentine's Day00:50
- UP NEXT
Doctor treats wounded in Rafah after evacuation ordered of the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis01:04
WATCH: Russia's Putin expresses preference for Biden as president01:02
Israel launches airstrikes on Lebanon following rocket attack01:46
U.S. is investigating civilian deaths by Israeli airstrikes02:00
Israel orders evacuation of Khan Younis hospital as troops advance01:10
Play All