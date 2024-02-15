IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Australian prime minister gets engaged on Valentine's Day

Australian prime minister gets engaged on Valentine's Day

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced his engagement to partner Jodie Haydon, having proposed the night before on Valentine's Day. Albanese is the first prime minister to get engaged while in office, Australian media reported.Feb. 15, 2024

