NBC News

Australian report highlights land, species lost to climate change

01:53

An Australian government report has found that the rapid deterioration of the environment is due to climate change, prompting leaders on Tuesday to promise new laws aimed at lowering the impact of climate change. The State of the Environment report also adds political pressure on the government to set a more ambitious greenhouse gas reduction target.July 19, 2022

