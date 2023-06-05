IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: Biden pivots after debt limit deal, sonic boom over D.C., and cause of deadly India train crash

  • US could see higher gas prices as Saudi Arabia cuts oil production

    00:21

  • Russia's latest attack on Ukraine kills one child, injures at least 20

    02:09

  • Video shows Chinese warship crossing path of US Navy destroyer

    01:56

  • Beijing accuses U.S. of ‘provocation’ in Navy encounter with Chinese warship

    00:44
  • Now Playing

    Australian woman pardoned after 20 years in jail over the death of her 4 children

    01:30
  • UP NEXT

    Signaling issues may have caused deadly train crash in India, officials say

    01:19

  • China defends actions at sea after close call between warship and American destroyer

    01:50

  • Chinese warship has close call with American destroyer in Taiwan Strait

    01:36

  • Nearly 300 people dead after passenger trains crash in India

    01:40

  • India’s Modi visits crash site after train derailment leaves hundreds dead

    01:17

  • Deadly protests in Senegal kill at least 9

    02:32

  • Over 100 people dead after catastrophic train derailment in India

    01:04

  • Train crash in eastern India leaves hundreds dead or wounded

    01:07

  • Paths to safety out of a troubled Sudan

    05:37

  • 45 bags containing human remains found in northern Mexico

    00:44

  • How diplomatic tensions are making it hard for Americans to study in China

    05:54

  • Riots erupt after Senegalese political leader sentenced to jail

    01:01

  • Elon Musk meets Chinese officials in Shanghai

    00:43

  • QR codes boom in India

    02:17

  • Out-of-control wildfires scorching Nova Scotia

    01:23

NBC News

Australian woman pardoned after 20 years in jail over the death of her 4 children

01:30

A woman imprisoned for 20 years over the deaths of her four children was pardoned by an Australian court after a judicial review found there was reasonable doubt about the original convictions. Kathleen Folbigg was convicted in 2003 for the murder of her three children and manslaughter of her fourth but was freed after a review of evidence in the case revealed the children likely died of natural causes.June 5, 2023

  • US could see higher gas prices as Saudi Arabia cuts oil production

    00:21

  • Russia's latest attack on Ukraine kills one child, injures at least 20

    02:09

  • Video shows Chinese warship crossing path of US Navy destroyer

    01:56

  • Beijing accuses U.S. of ‘provocation’ in Navy encounter with Chinese warship

    00:44
  • Now Playing

    Australian woman pardoned after 20 years in jail over the death of her 4 children

    01:30
  • UP NEXT

    Signaling issues may have caused deadly train crash in India, officials say

    01:19

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All