BREAKING: Suspect in Monterey Park shooting is dead of self-inflicted gunshot as motive remains unclear

NBC News

Authorities believe possible suspect in California mass shooting is dead

03:34

NBC News has learned authorities believe the suspect in the mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, is dead. The shooting claimed the lives of at least 10 people and wounded 10 others. NBC News' Steve Patterson shares the latest.Jan. 23, 2023

