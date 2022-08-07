IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Authorities caution Albuquerque’s Muslim community after 4th Muslim man murdered

Authorities caution Albuquerque’s Muslim community after 4th Muslim man murdered

Four Muslim men have been shot and killed in nine months in Albuquerque, N.M., prompting police and the FBI to alert the local Muslim community. Three of the murders took place in the last two weeks, but police have not stated if hate was a motive. KOB's Spencer Schacht reports.Aug. 7, 2022

