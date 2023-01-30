IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Eagles fans celebrate NFC Championship win over 49ers

    00:35
  • Now Playing

    Officials investigating officer-involved shooting that left one dead in Nashville

    02:06
  • UP NEXT

    Search underway for suspect who threw Molotov cocktail at New Jersey temple

    01:36

  • Man who disarmed Monterey Park shooting suspect honored by city of Alhambra, Calif.

    01:09

  • Massachusetts dad forgives wife who allegedly killed their 3 kids

    01:47

  • Baltimore shooting leaves one man dead and two kids injured

    01:20

  • Damar Hamlin speaks for first time since cardiac arrest: ‘I'm so thankful to everybody’

    00:56

  • At least 3 dead, 4 injured in shooting at home in L.A.’s Beverly Crest area

    01:19

  • 'Violence will not bring our son back': Tyre Nichols' stepfather speaks out

    05:07

  • 'My stomach hurts': Rodney King's daughter reacts to Tyre Nichols footage

    00:53

  • Pole footage shows Memphis police holding up Nichols as officer punches him

    01:06

  • Community devastated by fatal shooting of 11-year-old girl in Syracuse

    01:54

  • Full video: Multiple camera angles capture fatal Memphis police beating of Tyre Nichols

    26:04

  • New York City protests erupt after release of Tyre Nichols video

    02:33

  • Bodycam shows Memphis officers discussing Tyre Nichols after violent arrest

    07:41

  • Memphis Police release video of deadly Tyre Nichols beating

    08:30

  • Memphis bodycam appears to show Tyre Nichols being pepper-sprayed, calling for mother

    05:16

  • Protesters attempting to shut down Memphis bridge after Tyre Nichols video release

    04:35

  • Pole video appears to show Tyre Nichols being beaten by multiple Memphis officers

    05:19

  • FDA proposes updated blood donation rules for gay, bisexual men

    01:35

NBC News Channel

Officials investigating officer-involved shooting that left one dead in Nashville

02:06

Officials in Tennessee are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Nashville that left one man dead. A spokesperson for Nashville police said authorities received a call of a man waving a gun and yelling on a street adjacent to local businesses.Jan. 30, 2023

  • Eagles fans celebrate NFC Championship win over 49ers

    00:35
  • Now Playing

    Officials investigating officer-involved shooting that left one dead in Nashville

    02:06
  • UP NEXT

    Search underway for suspect who threw Molotov cocktail at New Jersey temple

    01:36

  • Man who disarmed Monterey Park shooting suspect honored by city of Alhambra, Calif.

    01:09

  • Massachusetts dad forgives wife who allegedly killed their 3 kids

    01:47

  • Baltimore shooting leaves one man dead and two kids injured

    01:20

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All