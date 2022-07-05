Authorities investigating Indiana boy's death after fireworks incident

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
An 11-year-old boy who had been seriously injured during a fireworks incident in Mount Vernon, Ind. died on the way to the hospital. Authorities are still investigating what caused his death. WFIE's Mitch Carter reports.July 5, 2022

