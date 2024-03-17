IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Authorities vow to catch suspect who killed New Mexico State police officer
March 17, 202401:54
    Authorities vow to catch suspect who killed New Mexico State police officer

    01:54
Authorities vow to catch suspect who killed New Mexico State police officer

01:54

New Mexico officials vowed to catch the suspect accused of killing New Mexico State Police Officer Justin Hare. Chief Troy Weisler encouraged the suspect to surrender, saying, "I implore you to turn yourself in and surrender peacefully."March 17, 2024

    Authorities vow to catch suspect who killed New Mexico State police officer

    01:54
