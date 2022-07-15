IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Autopsy reveals Jayland Walker shot 46 times

01:41

An autopsy by an Ohio medical examiner revealed that Jayland Walker was shot 46 times by police officers who tried to pull Walker over on an unspecified traffic violation. The cause of death was determined to be homicide.July 15, 2022

