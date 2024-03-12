IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Avalanche in Japan kills two skiers and injures one person
March 12, 202400:39
NBC News

Avalanche in Japan kills two skiers and injures one person

00:39

A deadly avalanche in Japan buried six people, killing one man and one woman who were skiing. A third person was wounded. Local media reported that the skiers were confirmed to be from New Zealand.March 12, 2024

