IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    ‘A bitter incident’: Ayatollah Khamenei on death of Mahsa Amini

    01:45
  • UP NEXT

    Raisi: Issues over Mahsa Amini's death ‘must be pursued fairly and equitably’

    00:51

  • Scores of migrants feared drowned after boat sinks off Syria

    00:44

  • Protests erupt in Iran over death of woman in custody of 'morality police'

    01:08

  • ‘Nothing more to lose’: Beirut woman robs bank to access her own money

    01:12

  • Thousands of Pakistan flooding survivors are suffering from waterborne illness  

    04:14

  • Straight tusk from prehistoric elephant found in Israel

    00:45

  • How Afghanistan is coping one year after the withdrawal of U.S. troops

    04:52

  • Violent clashes in Iraq ease after cleric orders his supporters to withdraw

    00:56

  • Watch: Silo at Beirut port collapses to the ground

    00:45

  • Multiple dead and wounded as Israeli airstrike targets Gaza militant

    01:42

  • Watch: Beirut grain silo collapses on second anniversary of fatal blast

    01:06

  • Watch thousands of jellyfish swarming off the Israeli coast

    00:50

  • Police violence mars Pride event in Turkish capital

    01:16

  • Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh likely killed by Israeli gunfire, U.S. says

    03:08

  • Deadly earthquake reduces buildings to rubble in Iran

    00:57

  • U.S. Navy ships in tense encounter with Iranian military speedboats

    00:37

  • Huge crowds celebrate LGBTQ culture at Pride in Tel Aviv

    01:20

  • Palestinian president holds Israel responsible for death of Al Jazeera reporter

    00:45

  • Colleagues mourn Al Jazeera journalist fatally shot during Israeli raid in West Bank

    00:32

NBC News

‘A bitter incident’: Ayatollah Khamenei on death of Mahsa Amini

01:45

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei insisted the riots that followed Mahsa Amini’s death in custody “were designed by America and the usurping and fake Zionist regime.”Oct. 3, 2022

  • Now Playing

    ‘A bitter incident’: Ayatollah Khamenei on death of Mahsa Amini

    01:45
  • UP NEXT

    Raisi: Issues over Mahsa Amini's death ‘must be pursued fairly and equitably’

    00:51

  • Scores of migrants feared drowned after boat sinks off Syria

    00:44

  • Protests erupt in Iran over death of woman in custody of 'morality police'

    01:08

  • ‘Nothing more to lose’: Beirut woman robs bank to access her own money

    01:12

  • Thousands of Pakistan flooding survivors are suffering from waterborne illness  

    04:14

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All