Baby boy found alive in wreckage of collapsed Russian apartment block

Europe

Baby boy rescued from collapsed apartment block in Magnitogorsk, Russia

01:00

A 10-month-old boy was lifted from the rubble of a 10-story building in Magnitogorsk, Russia, after spending more than 35 hours in subzero conditions.Jan. 1, 2019

