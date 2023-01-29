Baltimore shooting leaves one man dead and two kids injured

- Now Playing
Baltimore shooting leaves one man dead and two kids injured01:20
- UP NEXT
'My stomach hurts': Rodney King's daughter reacts to Tyre Nichols footage00:53
Pole footage shows Memphis police holding up Nichols as officer punches him01:06
New York City protests erupt after release of Tyre Nichols video02:33
Memphis Police release video of deadly Tyre Nichols beating08:30
Memphis bodycam appears to show Tyre Nichols being pepper-sprayed, calling for mother05:16
Pole video appears to show Tyre Nichols being beaten by multiple Memphis officers05:19
Family of Tyre Nichols says Memphis officers smoked cigarettes after deadly beating03:35
Memphis PD to release video of Tyre Nichols' arrest after officers charged03:54
Men seeking sex, drugs mistakenly flock to Texas retiree's home02:19
'We want peace': Family of Tyre Nichols calls for peaceful protest03:07
Understanding what occurs in bodycam footage from Paul Pelosi hammer attack02:54
Jury awards Oregon woman $1 million in discrimination case02:20
Officials make arrests in fake nursing school diploma scheme03:02
Wisconsin woman wakes up to carjacking while in backseat02:10
Five Memphis police officers arrested in death of Tyre Nichols03:33
Cellphone video could prove to be crucial in Alex Murdaugh murder trial06:30
Louisiana man sentenced in Grindr attempted murder plot01:34
29-year-old woman poses as teen to enroll in N.J. high school01:58
Eyewitness describes horrific Monterey Park tragedy03:19
- Now Playing
Baltimore shooting leaves one man dead and two kids injured01:20
- UP NEXT
'My stomach hurts': Rodney King's daughter reacts to Tyre Nichols footage00:53
Pole footage shows Memphis police holding up Nichols as officer punches him01:06
New York City protests erupt after release of Tyre Nichols video02:33
Memphis Police release video of deadly Tyre Nichols beating08:30
Memphis bodycam appears to show Tyre Nichols being pepper-sprayed, calling for mother05:16
Play All