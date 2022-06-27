IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Bangladeshi man shares journey to find parents during extreme flooding in Bangladesh

    02:20
NBC News

Bangladeshi man shares journey to find parents during extreme flooding in Bangladesh

02:20

In Bangladesh, the most recent flood on June 17 led to more areas of the country being affected, like Mymensingh and Sylhet, according to the World Health Organization. NBC News’ Rima Abdelkader spoke to Bangladeshi resident Tarek Rubbani on the journey to find his parents.June 27, 2022

