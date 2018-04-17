Subscribe to Breaking News emails

You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.

Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.

U.S. news

Barbara Bush, former first lady, dead at 92

copied!

Jim McGrath, a spokesman for the Bush family, confirmed Barbara Bush has died at age 92. Bush was married for 73 years to the nation's 41st president, George H.W. Bush, and was the mother of the 43rd president, George W. Bush.Apr.17.2018

U.S. News

  • NTSB focusing on missing fan blade in Southwest accident

    01:20

  • Cambridge Police release video of punching incident

    01:09

  • 'She was a force': Former WH chief of staff for President George W. Bush on Barbara Bush

    03:02

  • Barbara Bush remembered: Andrea Mitchell on the life of the former first lady

    05:02

  • Former first lady Barbara Bush dead at 92

    08:00

  • 'Deepest sympathies': Southwest Airlines CEO, after one dead in emergency landing

    00:43

Best of NBC News

Play All

Best of NBC News

Have feedback?

How likely are you to recommend nbcnews.com to a friend or colleague?

0 = Very unlikely
10 = Very likely
Please select answer

Is your feedback about:

Please select answer

Leave your email if you’d like us to respond. (Optional)

Please enter a valid email address

Thank you!

Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.

We appreciate your help making nbcnews.com a better place.