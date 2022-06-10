IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Watch: Jan. 6 committee presents never-before seen bodycam video of Capitol attack

    11:51

  • Watch: Rep. Cheney delivers opening statement at first Jan. 6 public hearing

    33:36

  • Cheney: Rep. Perry, other GOP congressmen sought presidential pardons after Jan. 6

    01:04

  • Gen. Milley: Meadows called to 'establish the narrative' that Trump was in charge on Jan. 6

    01:42

  • Watch: Rep. Thompson delivers opening remarks in first Jan. 6 committee hearing

    12:52

  • Ivanka Trump 'accepted' that AG Barr found no widespread fraud in 2020 election

    00:36

  • Cheney: Trump coordinated a seven-part plan to overturn the election

    00:36

  • Cheney: Trump approved of Jan. 6 rioters chanting to 'hang' Mike Pence

    00:49
  • Now Playing

    Barr calls Trump’s election fraud claims ‘bulls---’ in committee interview

    02:17
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Thompson: January 6 was 'culmination of an attempted coup'

    01:50

  • What to expect as the House January 6 hearings begin tonight

    02:10

  • Dean: Watergate 'doesn't even compare' to Jan. 6 insurrection

    08:36

  • Curtis: ‘We’ve picked the victims to be the jury here’

    06:57

  • 'Trust ... the biggest questions of all' for Jan. 6th committee

    05:36

  • Biden ahead of Jan. 6 hearing: Capitol rioters ‘broke the law,’ tried to overturn election

    02:58

  • Republican candidate for Michigan governor arrested on Jan. 6 charges

    01:42

  • Senators closing in on final agreement for bipartisan coup prevention bill

    02:57

  • Chuck Todd: Those who need to watch Jan. 6 hearings won't

    02:32

  • What to watch for in first televised Jan. 6 insurrection hearing

    02:30

  • A look back at Capitol riot as Jan. 6 committee begins series of hearings

    07:36

NBC News

Barr calls Trump’s election fraud claims ‘bulls---’ in committee interview

02:17

Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson played the Jan. 6 committee’s interview with former Attorney General William Barr, who said he “repeatedly told the president in no uncertain terms that I did not see evidence of fraud that, you know, would have affected the outcome of the election."June 10, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Watch: Jan. 6 committee presents never-before seen bodycam video of Capitol attack

    11:51

  • Watch: Rep. Cheney delivers opening statement at first Jan. 6 public hearing

    33:36

  • Cheney: Rep. Perry, other GOP congressmen sought presidential pardons after Jan. 6

    01:04

  • Gen. Milley: Meadows called to 'establish the narrative' that Trump was in charge on Jan. 6

    01:42

  • Watch: Rep. Thompson delivers opening remarks in first Jan. 6 committee hearing

    12:52

  • Ivanka Trump 'accepted' that AG Barr found no widespread fraud in 2020 election

    00:36

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All