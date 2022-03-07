IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Barr speaks on January 6th capitol riot, looks ahead to next presidential election

06:38

Former Attorney General William Barr shares his take on the January 6th riot and looks ahead to the next presidential election with NBC News’ Lester Holt.March 7, 2022

