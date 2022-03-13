Battle for Kyiv rages as Russian troops close in, American journalist among casualties
01:53
A fierce battle between Russian and Ukrainian forces is raging in the small town of Irpin, on the Western outskirts of Kyiv, causing civilian casualties. Among them is the award-winning American journalist and filmmaker Brent Renaud, 50, who was killed on March 13 when a car he was traveling in with another foreign journalist came under Russian fire. Fighting has intensified since a Russian military strike targeted an evacuation route which is forcing residents to flee town.March 13, 2022
UP NEXT
Video shows bomb defused in Ukraine, emergency services say
00:33
Ukrainian forces continue to fight back as Russia encircles Kyiv
02:31
New Ukraine cities hit by strikes as Russia attack moves west
04:23
President Zelenskyy: Ukraine doesn't surrender
03:53
Chronicling the War
02:39
Ukrainian refugees begin to spread into neighboring countries