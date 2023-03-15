IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Beach home collapses into ocean in North Carolina

    01:52
  • UP NEXT

    Philadelphia deploys teams to help those struggling with opioid and 'tranq' addictions

    04:39

  • Breaking down ethical questions surrounding new chatbot GPT-4

    06:48

  • Texas girl found in North Carolina man's shed after alleged online grooming

    03:46

  • Woman scammed in 'virtual kidnapping' ploy

    03:38

  • Jussie Smollett's alleged accomplices speak out in new interview

    03:13

  • Florida man's wrongful 400-year prison sentence overturned

    01:53

  • Renters face high prices as competition increases due to fewer people buying homes

    05:23

  • DeSantis faces backlash over Ukraine comments as Trump takes aim on campaign trail

    02:32

  • Father remembers son killed in college hazing incident

    01:43

  • Nonprofit bakery providing new opportunities for adults with special needs

    01:55

  • Animal sedative known as Tranq adding to devastating U.S. drug crisis

    02:35

  • Car thefts in U.S. surging, Kia and Hyundai facing federal lawsuits

    01:28

  • DOJ, SEC investigating Silicon Valley Bank after collapse

    01:43

  • FAA acting administrator after recent turmoil: U.S. has world’s ‘safest, most complex’ flight system

    02:53

  • Ohio man hospitalized following zebra attack

    01:23

  • California braces for flooding while snow halts East Coast travel

    03:39

  • DOJ and SEC open probes into the Silicon Valley Bank collapse

    02:14

  • Acting FAA administrator on ensuring air travel safety: 'We can never become complacent'

    01:00

  • Family of Mississippi Black man suspect white men murdered him

    02:25

NBC News Channel

Beach home collapses into ocean in North Carolina

01:52

Another beach home in Rodanthe, North Carolina, has collapsed into the ocean near several other collapses over the past year. Officials say beach nourishment is essential to preventing more collapses. WAVY’s Andy Fox reports.March 15, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Beach home collapses into ocean in North Carolina

    01:52
  • UP NEXT

    Philadelphia deploys teams to help those struggling with opioid and 'tranq' addictions

    04:39

  • Breaking down ethical questions surrounding new chatbot GPT-4

    06:48

  • Texas girl found in North Carolina man's shed after alleged online grooming

    03:46

  • Woman scammed in 'virtual kidnapping' ploy

    03:38

  • Jussie Smollett's alleged accomplices speak out in new interview

    03:13

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All