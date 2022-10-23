Bear bites woman outside Washington state home

The first responder parade for a Michigan boy that went above and beyond02:04
Nationwide, 36% of counties, largely in the Midwest and South, constitute “maternity care deserts”03:03
Governor Hochul promises cameras in each subway car amid rising crime underground02:10
Americans are fired up more than ever for midterms02:05
Two nurses killed in maternity ward shooting02:00
Bear bites woman outside Washington state home01:28
'It’s crazy’ says neighbor after convertible found buried in yard of California mansion02:12
A state trooper’s retirement surprise02:12
Deadline nears for public to weigh in on airline seat sizes02:35
At least two employees killed in shooting at Dallas hospital00:18
Two passengers were killed after plane crashes into garage of home, New Hampshire mayor says00:48
Small, single engine plane crashes into New Hampshire home killing unknown number of passengers00:48
Cows corralled after escaping semi-truck crash in Kentucky00:40
Michigan family of 4 reported missing spotted at gas station02:32
Examining income inequality in the U.S. amid rising prices due to inflation04:17
Federal appeals court temporarily blocks Biden's student debt relief program01:02
LA councilman refusing to resign following controversial leaked audio03:05
At least 6 dead in Milwaukee suburb apartment fire02:09
San Jose State football player dies after being hit by school bus00:47
Atherton Mayor: ‘No human remains found’ in buried car discovered in back yard of California home01:31
Bear bites woman outside Washington state home01:28
